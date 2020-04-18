Tipsy teenager falls to death from 15th floor in Andheri

A 17-year-old boy died after falling off the 15th floor of the building where he lived with his adoptive parents in Andheri in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to Amboli police, the police control room received a call at 1.38 a.m. on Friday about a person falling from Parthenon building on J.B. Road in Andheri (west). The information was relayed to Amboli police station and a team went to the spot to investigate. They found Jash Gandhi (17) lying in a pool of blood on the seventh floor landing and rushed him to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, where he was declared dead before admission.

The police spoke to the resident of a building across the road who had called the control room. They also talked to Shivanand Bharadwaj (22), a cook who works in the building and was with Jash at the time of the incident.

“Mr. Bharadwaj has given a statement saying that he and Jash were consuming liquor on the 15th floor landing of the building till late on Thursday night. After they ran out of liquor, Jash began demanding more. Mr. Bharadwaj turned him down, saying they had both had enough and also there was no more liquor. According to Mr. Bharadwaj, Jash climbed onto the concrete railing of the landing saying he would jump off if he did not get more liquor. At this point Mr. Bharadwaj started shouting at him loudly to dissuade him from jumping,” said an officer with the Amboli police.

While both were arguing, Jash apparently lost his balance and fell to the seventh floor landing.

Meanwhile, the sound of their raised voices attracted the attention of the eyewitness from the building across the lane, who saw Jash fall and called the control room, officers said.

“Based on eyewitness accounts and statements from Jash’s family members, who have expressed no suspicion of foul play, we have registered an Accidental Death Report,” said Someshwar Kamte, senior police inspector Amboli police station.