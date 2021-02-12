Time to dethrone BJP-led Central govt.: Nana Patole

Nana Patole vowed to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government soon after taking charge as the Maharashtra Congress president at a meeting at August Kranti Maidan on Friday
The Congress passed a resolution demanding the Central government to ‘Chale Jao’ (go away) citing its ‘anti-people policies, mishandling of farmers’ protests and administrative failure’. Mr. Patole said, “We feel terrible for passing such a resolution in a democracy, but six years of misgovernance by this government has forced us to do this.”
The State Congress president said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described agitating farmers as andolanjeevis, he has decided to call Mr. Modi dhongijeevi (imposter) for making false promises and fooling people.
Mr. Patole also reiterated his commitment to transform the Congress into the number one party in Maharashtra. “I have given my word to Sonia [Gandhi] ji and Rahul [Gandhi] ji. I witnessed this sentiment among people who are welcoming me everywhere I go. I am sure that we will achieve that,” he said.
Mr. Patole also recalled the historical importance of the August Kranti Maidan, where Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India movement in 1942 against the British occupation of India. “Now in 2021, it is time for the Congress workers to work to dethrone the Central government,” he said.
