Ticket checker assaulted at Ulhasnagar

A ticket checker on Central Railway (CR) was assaulted on Tuesday at Ulhasnagar station, the third such instance on the rail network over the past month.

The TC, Mahesh Kumar (30), nabbed Aalam Sheikh (19) for travelling without a ticket around 5.30 p.m. “When Mr. Kumar asked Mr. Sheikh to pay the fine, the accused said he did not have the money, after which the TC took him to the cabin and called the RPF,” a CR official said.

Mr. Kumar, in his complaint with the Government Railway Police, said while he was writing the accused’s details, Mr. Sheikh ran out of the cabin. “When Mr. Kumar caught him, the accused assaulted him,” a CR official said. Mr. Kumar is recovering at Kalyan Railway Hospital.

This is the third case of a TC being assaulted in the past month. A woman TC was viciously attacked at Bamandongri station on October 11, when she asked a commuter to show his ticket. On October 29, a passenger threw a stone at a TC who was sitting in his cabin, and fled. The accused in both cases are yet to be caught.

Meanwhile, the CR is nabbing those posing as ticket checkers. On Wednesday, chief ticket inspector N.B. Sakpal noticed a person checking tickets at Dadar station and realised he was not part of a checking squad. Gautam Sahasrabudhe was later arrested for posing as a TC. “We are questioning him to understand how long he has been running this racket and if there are accomplices,” a CR official said.