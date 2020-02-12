Three isolated for suspected coronavirus

A 27-year-old man from Goregaon with a travel history to Thailand was placed under isolation at civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday due to suspected exposure to novel coronavirus.

Two others have been placed under isolation in Pune’s Naidu Hospital. State health officials said their samples have been sent for tests and reports are awaited.

Civic officials said the Goregaon man had travelled to Thailand from February 1 to 6. He arrived in Mumbai on February 7.

He was advised isolation due to his travel history and also because he developed minor symptoms like cough and cold.

Till Tuesday, 25,782 travellers were screened at the Mumbai international airport, of which 167 were from Maharashtra. Of them, 39 people were placed under isolation at various hospitals.

According to health officials, they have completed the 14-day follow-up for 84 travellers so far and the remaining are being contacted every day to check if they have any symptoms like fever, sore throat, or breathlessness.