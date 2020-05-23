Mumbai

Three held for cheating migrants

The Panvel City police have arrested three men for allegedly cheating a group of migrant workers of ₹1,000 by promising them seats on a special train to their hometowns.

The trio approached nine people coming from Vadghar in Panvel taluka and 14 others who had walked from Dapoli in Ratnagiri district, at Panvel railway station. The accused have been identified as Hassan Yakub Sayyed (45), an unemployed man from Vadghar; Raghavendra Rameshwar Gupta (33) a hawker from Navnathnagar; and, Irfan Ibrahim Mahigir (42) a vegetable seller from Maaldhakka slum.

Senior police inspector Ajay Landge said, “Around 3 a.m. on Friday, our team at the railway station noticed three men collecting money from a group and noting down details of the travellers. Upon enquiring, the team learnt that the accused had asked for ₹1000 from one group, promising them seats on a special train going to Bihar. Before they could demand money from another group, they were arrested.”

The migrant workers were later guided to their train by the police. Migrants do not need to pay anything for tickets for the special trains.

The accused were arrested under Sections 420 (cheating), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Maharashtra COVID-19 regulations, and National Disaster Management Act.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:09:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/three-held-for-cheating-migrants/article31654299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY