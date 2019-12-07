The Hindu in School chess contest today

The Hindu in School’s Chess Competition 2019 will be held at Bombay Stock Exchange’s International Convention Centre on Saturday. Registrations will start at 9 a.m. and the contest will begin at 10 a.m. The prize distribution ceremony will be at held 4.30 p.m.

The categories are Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15. The entry fee per participant is of ₹150. The tournament will be played on Swiss League-basis under latest FIDE Rapid Rules. Students who have registered online should bring a printout of the confirmatory email along with their identity card and address proof. The decision of the tournament committee will be final and the committee has the right to make additions and amendments to the rules.

The tournament is being held under the aegis of the Mumbai District Chess Association (affiliated to the All India Chess Federation) in association with LIC of India, HPCL and Thyrocare. All contestants will be presented a participation certificate.