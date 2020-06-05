The day after, CM takes stock of cyclone Nisarga havoc

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reviewed the losses caused by cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra, at a meeting of senior ministers from the State Cabinet and officials of all coastal districts. Mumbai’s neighbouring Raigad district suffered the most on Wednesday, with six people killed and 16 injured.

Mr. Thackeray will be visiting Raigad district on Friday to take stock of the situation. He will be meeting with district officials in Alibaug by afternoon.

Some of the food stalls at Kashid beach in Raigad district have been crushed under trees.

“The cyclone travelled between Murud and Shrivardhan tehsils in Raigad district, with the latter being the worst-affected. The entire communication to Shrivardhan is disturbed,” said Padmashri Bainade, Resident Deputy District Collector of Raigad.

An autorickshaw that has borne the brunt of a tree collapse in front of Utsav Hotel at Pachpakhadi in Thane, on Thursday.

She also said over one lakh trees were uprooted while thousands of electricity poles had collapsed in the district. “Around 5,000 hectares of farm land have suffered damage. However, we cannot send teams to take stock of the losses because the internal roads are totally damaged.”

A fisherman clearing accumulated rain water from his boat at Badhwar Park fishermen colony on Thursday.

Ms. Bainade said people have become anxious since landline and mobile telephone services are not working. “The landline network is damaged and over 500 mobile towers have collapsed,” she said.

In Ratnagiri, over 3,000 trees and thousands of electricity poles collapsed. In Mumbai city, 25 trees were uprooted, while 55 trees fell in the suburbs.

Relief and rehabilitation secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar said the State moved 78,191 people to safer places on Wednesday and 21 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and six State Disaster Response Force teams were deployed to handle the situation.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar too on Thursday took stock of the losses in Raigad district, along with senior leaders of his party.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded immediate relief from the State government for those affected by the cyclone.