Thane boy appears for two Class X papers from hospital

Severe abdominal pain and vomiting did not stop 15-year-old Akshat Pandey from appearing for his Class X exams. The Thane boy, who had to be taken to hospital a day before his Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) examination, appeared for two papers from his hospital bed with an intravenous drip on.

ICSE officials took Akshat’s health into consideration, and allowed him to write his English Language paper on February 22 and English Literature on February 25 at the hospital in the presence of an invigilator.

Akshat’s father, Satyaprakash Pandey, said the Hiranandani Foundation School student developed severe abdominal pain on February 21. He had been vomiting everything he ingested, and doctors advised a sonography and a CT scan. “The reports came only by 9 p.m. We took him home hoping that he would get better, but his condition remained bad and we rushed him to Fortis Hospital at 5.30 a.m. on February 22,” Mr. Pandey said.

The reports revealed sub-acute appendicitis. “We approached the school authorities with all the medical reports. The principal was extremely cooperative and helped us arrange an invigilator to come to the hospital,” Mr. Pandey said.

While Akshat was put on intravenous fluids and antibiotics immediately, he was also advised surgery, which will be carried out after his exams are over on March 25. “He is on oral medication for now,” paediatrician Dr.Rajan Doshi said.

Akshat was discharged from hospital on Monday.