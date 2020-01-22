Teen detained for raping, blackmailing minor girl

The Koparkhairane police have detained a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl. The police said the duo, residents of Koparkairane, got in touch on Instagram and became friends in December 2019. Later, the boy raped the girl during a visit to her house and made a video of the act.

Police inspector Nishikant Vishwakar said, “He threatened to make the video viral if she did not share her father’s debit and credit card details. The transactions were made late at night or early in the morning as the girl had to access her father’s mobile for the one-time password.”

The police said the boy bought two iPhones and a second-hand car worth ₹2.50 lakh. The girl’s father then filed complaints with the Koparkhairane police and the cyber cell. On January 17, the girl went missing and a case of kidnapping was filed with the Koparkhairane police.

Senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale said, “Using cell phone location data, we tracked the girl to Vadodara railway station and rescued her the same day with the help of the railway police.” Mr. Vishwakar said the girl left her home because she was tired of the blackmails. On Sunday, the police detained the boy, the son of a political party worker, and recovered the video and the items purchased online.

Provisions under the Information Technology Act and charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code have been framed against the boy, who has been remanded in a juvenile home.