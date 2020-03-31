Technical education teachers to cover portions online

The Maharashtra government has decided to go online to cover the remaining syllabus in technical education institutes during the lockdown period.

The Directorate of Technical Education will provide videos, and information related to the syllabus to students through social media platforms besides online source materials such as SWAYAM, NEAT, COURSERA, and edX.

Dr. Abhay Wagh, director, Technical Education Department, will be in charge of this.

“All professors and teaching staff have been given directions to work from home as a result of the lockdown. This may result in an educational loss for students and we want to avoid it,” said Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

Apart from using online teaching tools, professors will also use video editing techniques such as screen-o-matic to create video clips, give out assignments on WhatsApp groups, solve students’ queries online, prepare and present the planning of the next educational term online, and set up question banks.

The directorate is also considering the option of online feedback. All institutes and professors will be sent Google forms to check which of the techniques they used, their outcome, and benefit to students.

“All divisional directors of technical education and principals of respective institutes will be responsibile for this,” said the minister.

To make it more effective, the directorate has said the 360-degree concept (a performance review in which subordinates, co-workers and managers anonymously rate the employee) to be implemented before applying the Seventh Pay Commission will include the feedback of professors’ work using these online teaching techniques.