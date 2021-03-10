Talks on to set up Tesla’s production unit in Maharashtra: Industries Minister Subhash Desai

Company’s retail outlet will be opened in Mumbai soon

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Wednesday informed the Assembly that talks are on with Tesla to open its production unit in the State.

Replying to a query during the question hour, he said, “I want to clarify that Tesla has not opened its production unit in Karnataka. It has begun building its retail outlet and administrative office there. We have been informed that a similar outlet will be opened in Mumbai soon. Based on the response to its e-vehicles, Tesla will finalise its production unit plan in India. The State government is discussing possibilities of the company opening the unit in Maharashtra.”

Mr. Desai said Tesla spoke about Maharashtra’s industry-friendly environment and being positive about opting for the State to set up its production centre. The Minister also told the House that a council will be set up to resolve the issues of micro, small and medium enterprises.