Summit gives a peek into future of AI in industry

A summit to discuss and develop strategies to address industry trends, challenges and stakeholder needs with respect to artificial intelligence (AI) was organised by the United States India Importers’ Council (USIIC) in the city on Friday.

The Artificial Intelligence Summit brought together the key policy makers from industry at the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The latest trend

USIIC chairman R.K. Pillai, managing director of Aiipltech Pvt. Ltd., said AI is the latest trend that business technology and industrial companies have taken notice of. He said, “By deploying the right combination of AI technologies, producers can boost efficiency, improve flexibility, accelerate processes and even enable self-optimising operations.”

David J. Ranz, Consul General, Consulate General of the U.S., Mumbai, was the chief guest at the summit. In his keynote address, Mr. Ranz said AI has enormous potential to shape India’s future. He said, “It can revolutionise the country, especially in the sectors of healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and security – areas which today circumscribe India’s prime challenges. It can also, thereby, bring about unprecedented growth for the economy and be the game changer for India.”

Dr. Paritosh C. Basu, senior professor at NMIMS University School of Business Management, cited a number of case studies from the AI industry, touching upon aspects like professional scepticism, blockchain technology, artiﬁcial intelligence and digital transformation.

Dr. Sanjay Pandey, who heads the Uro-Andrology & Reconstructive Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, explained the possibilities of growth of AI in the medical field.

Dr. Pandey showed the audience a video of a surgery performed by him with AI assistance to demonstrate how machines perform surgeries with precision. He said, “AI makes surgeries more precise, which makes the treatment and recovery of the patient easier and more successful.”

Dr. Ajinkya Bhave, country head, Siemens Engineering Services (India), spoke on control systems and machine learning. In a presentation, he showed how machines make patterns from the information fed to them and respond to a multi-physics simulation. He also played videos of tests performed by Siemens, where cars are being developed with the help of AI to meet challenges on the road.

The summit included a joint session by Sudipta Ghosh, partner-data and analytics leader, AI & AI Assurance; and Mitesh Vora, associate partner, Systems and Process Assurance.

The duo spoke about the scope of AI in India and explained the risk the use of AI poses in the IT industry, the finance and medical fields.