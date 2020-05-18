Mumbai

State yet to spell out new lockdown norms

A new quarantine centre is being readied at the Maharashtra Nature Park in Dharavi on Sunday.

A new quarantine centre is being readied at the Maharashtra Nature Park in Dharavi on Sunday.  

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced to extend the lockdown till the midnight of May 31, kick-starting the fourth phase of the restrictions, to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Announcing the lockdown till May 31, the State government said ‘all earlier orders shall be aligned with order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of May 31, 2020. The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course.’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting with senior ministers from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government two days ago to discuss the phase four of the lockdown in Maharashtra. After the meeting, it was learnt that relaxations on movement restrictions as well as industry operations will be given in green and orange zones.

As per the Centre’s guidelines, the State can decide on rest of the issues following above mentioned instructions.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:37:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/state-yet-to-spell-out-new-lockdown-norms/article31610847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY