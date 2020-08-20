State-wide APMC strike on August 25

Traders demand government to amend APMC Act, abolish market fee

All Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yards in Maharashtra will remain closed on August 25 as the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) has called for a strike to protest the State government’s failure to amend the APMC Act.

The decision was taken on Monday at a virtual meeting of trade leaders convened by Mohan Gurnani, chairman, CAMIT, and Walchand Sancheti, president, Federation of Trade Association of Pune. A nine-member action committee was formed at the meeting to take a call on declaring an indefinite strike if the government fails to amend the Act and abolish the market fee.

Mr. Gurnani said the Union government on June 5 issued an ordinance that declared farmers will not be charged any cess or levy for sale of their produce to pave the way for creating One India, One Agriculture Market.

“While the trading community welcomed the move, traders selling their produce in APMC yards will be subjected to a 1% market fee as the government has not yet amended the APMC Act. We are ready to face the competition, but at least the rules should be equal. While corporates and MNCs would not have to pay the market fee for sale outside the market yards, we will have to take a hit on our selling price,” Mr. Gurnani said.

He said States like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have amended the APMC Act, providing a level playing field to traders. Trade delegations in the State have met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and State Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil and requested them to amend the Act. “No action has been taken till date,” said Mr. Gurnani.