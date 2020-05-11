Mumbai

State to pay rail fare for migrant workers from CM Relief Fund

Migrant workers queue up outside LTT to board a train to Patna on Sunday.

Migrant workers queue up outside LTT to board a train to Patna on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

To cover those leaving from, and returning to State

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it will pay the railway fare of the Shramik Special trains for all migrant workers who do not have the ability to pay for their ticket back home.

The government said it will be paying for the tickets using money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The State government will assist both — workers stuck in Maharashtra who wish to go back to their home in other States and workers from the State who are stuck elsewhere and trying to come back home. The government said it will do so only for the special trains, until May 17.

The government will be transferring the amount required to pay for such tickets to the accounts of district collectors to aid migrant workers who are unable to buy their ticket home. It has also instructed the collectors to create a list of such workers in their district and pay for their tickets from the CM’s Relief Fund.

For workers from the Maharashtra stuck in other States, the government will obtain a list from various district collectors and transfer the amount into their accounts to aid those who cannot pay for their tickets.

Migrant workers travelling back home had to pay for their tickets, the cost of which varied depending on the length of the journey. For instance, passengers on the train from Mumbai to Basti in U.P., which ran on Friday had to pay around ₹685 for their journey.

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that 300 Shramik Special trains will run across the country every day.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:19:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/state-to-pay-rail-fare-for-migrant-workers-from-cm-relief-fund/article31553261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY