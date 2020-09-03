State to declare 600 acres of Aarey as reserve forest

Move will ensure rights of tribal communities are protected: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced the reservation of 600 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as forest, claiming it as the first instance of an extensive forest blossoming within the limits of metropolis anywhere in the world.

In a meeting of Aarey, which falls under Dairy Development Department, and the Forest and Environment departments, it was decided to apply Section 4 of Indian Forest Act (IFA) to almost 600 acres of the land. “This implies that it will be declared a reserve forest after a hearing for suggestion and objections,” State’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said. Once the notification is issued, all suggestions and objections will be called in next 45 days.

He said around 600 acres of open land will be declared as forest, ensuring all rights of tribal communities which reside within it, stand protected. “Rehabilitation of slums within the area would be expedited. This will be Phase 1, for which Forest Department will move a proposal,” he said.

Phase 2 survey for additional open/forest land in Aarey will begin after this. “This would help the State protect the flora and fauna existent in SGNP and Aarey,” Mr. Aaditya said. He added that the move was a joint effort of Dairy Development Department Minister Sunil Kedar and Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod.

The Yuva Sena chief has been vocal about protection of Aarey for few years now, even going to the extent of opposing the proposed Metro car shed at the Aarey, despite his party being part of the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had even organised a special presentation at the party headquarter to detail how Aarey is a forest by highlighting its flora and fauna.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Mr. Thackeray took charge, it brought a stay on the ongoing work of the Metro car shed, which continues even today.