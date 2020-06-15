State signs 12 MoUs in Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0

Kick-starting the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 initiative to draw investments to the State, 12 MoUs worth ₹16,000 crore were signed on Monday in presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Thackeray, who was in attendance via videoconference, said the government will fulfil its commitment and business houses will face no hurdles to set up industrial units. “We are thankful to investors for choosing Maharashtra as their preferred destination. Today, we are signing MoUs worth ₹16000 crore. Projects worth ₹60,000 are in the pipeline and will be a reality soon,” he said.

Global companies in the field of engineering, car and spare parts manufacturing, information technology, logistics, chemicals, and food processing signed the MoUs.

The companies include Exxon Mobil (Raigad, ₹750 crore), Heng Li Engineering (Talegaon Phase 2, ₹250 crore), Ascendas Logistics (Chakan, Talegaon, Bhiwandi, ₹560 crore), Varun Beverages (Supa in Ahmednagar, ₹820 crore), Hiranandani Group Logistics (Bhiwandi, Chakan, ₹150 crore), APG DC Data Centre (Mahape, ₹1,100 crore), Estek Electronics System Design (Ranjangaon, Pune, ₹120 crore), PMI Electro Mobility Solution (Talegaon, ₹1,000 crore), Isambe Logistics (Raigad, ₹1,500 crore), Rakbank Data Centre (Thane, Hinjewadi, ₹1,500 crore), UPL Chemical (Shahapur, ₹5,000 crore), and Great Wall Motors (Talegaon, ₹3,770 crore).

Arvind Goel, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Maharashtra State Council, and MD & CEO of Tata Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd, said, “ The kick-start of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 truly conveys government’s readiness for a post-pandemic world. The signing of investment intentions with 12 global business houses from the U.S., China, South Korea, Singapore and India, reiterates Maharashtra’s leadership in the country as an investment destination. Backed by the State government’s focus across spectrum, CII strongly believes that Maharashtra will be truly magnetic for businesses across the globe.”

The previous government had launched Magnetic Maharashtra with an aim to bring in investments worth ₹10 lakh crore. While the then government had claimed to have signed several MoUs, the Opposition at the time had raised questions over the actual investments.