Mumbai

State sets up committee to help migrant travel

It will help police compile lists

The State government on Monday formed a committee to help the police compile lists of migrants who want to travel home during the lockdown.

The committee will provide additional manpower to assist local police stations in Mumbai to compile, collate, upload and process data on the National Migrant Information System portal of the Government of India, and for other related work.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to this effect said that the committee will requisition and deploy manpower under the age of 40 from Mantralaya, and other field officials of various departments, as required.

The work of the committee has also been listed as an emergency essential service till May 31, and all heads of departments have been asked to assist and provide manpower as requisitioned.

The committee will be headed by Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special) in the Home Department. Other members are Vinay Chaubey, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai; and Rahul Kulkarni, deputy secretary, General Administration Department.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed movement of stranded migrant workers, students and pilgrims and issued a standard operating procedure for smooth intra/ inter-State movement along with a National Migrant Information System.

