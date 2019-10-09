SRPF constable attempts to end life at Raj Bhavan

A 28-year-old constable with the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) attempted suicide on the premises of Raj Bhavan on Monday evening.

According to the police, Deepak Chavan, posted with Group 16 of the SRPF in Kolhapur, was deployed as part of the security detail at Raj Bhavan and was off duty at the time of the incident.

Mr. Chavan’s colleagues said at 7.15 p.m, they heard a gunshot from his room. They found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. He was later shifted to Bombay Hospital.

Mr. Chavan’s father, Dattatray, said, “He was sincere at his job and we are shocked. He was under pressure due to marital problems but we never thought he would take the extreme step. His in-laws were giving him a tough time and torturing him for petty things every now and then.”

The Malabar Hill police have filed an incident report and taken Mr. Chavan’s cell phone and service firearm into custody. Mr. Chavan’s father said a suicide note was found and seized by the police, but officers refused to comment on the matter.