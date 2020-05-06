Special flights to bring 1,900 Indians to city

Starting Thursday, about 1,900 Indians from six countries will land in Mumbai on special evacuation flights planned by the Indian government.

The first of these flights to Mumbai, planned till May 13, will be from Singapore on Thursday. It will be operated by Air India and is expected to bring back 250 passengers. The flight is expected to land in Mumbai at 12.10 p.m.

Air India will also operate flights on Thursday from San Francisco and London. The San Francisco flight will further head to Hyderabad with those who have opted to go to Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. This flight with 300 passengers will land in Mumbai at approximately 4.45 a.m. The London flight will land at 1.30 a.m. with 250 passengers.

Mumbai will also receive flights from Newark and Kuala Lumpur on Friday. These flights will carry 300 and 250 passengers respectively.

On Saturday, Air India will operate evacuation flights to Mumbai from Dhaka and Manila, followed by a second flight from London on Sunday. Officials said all passengers arriving in Mumbai will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days.