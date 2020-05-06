Mumbai

Special flights to bring 1,900 Indians to city

First of these flights to arrive tomorrow from Singapore

Starting Thursday, about 1,900 Indians from six countries will land in Mumbai on special evacuation flights planned by the Indian government.

The first of these flights to Mumbai, planned till May 13, will be from Singapore on Thursday. It will be operated by Air India and is expected to bring back 250 passengers. The flight is expected to land in Mumbai at 12.10 p.m.

Air India will also operate flights on Thursday from San Francisco and London. The San Francisco flight will further head to Hyderabad with those who have opted to go to Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. This flight with 300 passengers will land in Mumbai at approximately 4.45 a.m. The London flight will land at 1.30 a.m. with 250 passengers.

Mumbai will also receive flights from Newark and Kuala Lumpur on Friday. These flights will carry 300 and 250 passengers respectively.

On Saturday, Air India will operate evacuation flights to Mumbai from Dhaka and Manila, followed by a second flight from London on Sunday. Officials said all passengers arriving in Mumbai will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 1:51:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/special-flights-to-bring-1900-indians-to-city/article31513767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY