Spas, clubs, pubs, discotheques, amusement parks to be closed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday ordered the closure of spas, clubs, discotheques, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and amusement parks, apart from banning mass congregations. It has also asked private and public sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, been empowered to take decisions for the city till the Act is in place.

On Monday, the commissioner had issued an order prohibiting vehicular movement around isolation/quarantine centres, and all non-essential service providing offices to function at only 50% capacity, among other things. He amended that to order closure of other establishments on Tuesday.

While non-essential private and public companies have been asked to work at 50% of usual staff capacity, the essential establishments, which are exempted, now include sectors like electricity, petroleum, oil, energy, media, and ports. Spitting will also incur an instant fine of ₹1,000. “Private sector and public sector companies to encourage all their staff to work from home,” the order said. There was some confusion initially on Tuesday with media reports claiming that government offices would be shut for a week. However, the Chief Minister later denied such a move.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have instructed all establishments with live music on their premises to stay shut till March 31. The order, which was issued on Tuesday, and which comes into effect immediately, was addressed to all senior police inspectors in charge of police stations in Mumbai. It states that establishments with live orchestra or disc jockey (DJ) facility, dance bars, pubs, discotheques and live bands at any event would not be allowed till the end of the month.

“As the capable licensing authority, Sr PIs are instructed to ensure that such establishments do not operate till March 31 and take necessary action at their level immediately,” states the circular, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters I) N. Ambika.

(With inputs from Gautam S. Mengle)