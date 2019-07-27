Son detained for father’s murder in Nerul

The Nerul police have detained the 25-year-old son of a 52-year-old man who was murdered at his flat in Shiravane, Nerul, on Thursday. Police suspect the son had assigned his friend, who is still at large, to kill his father.

The victim, Arvind Gund, was found dead in his one-room-kitchen flat on Thursday afternoon by his son Anil Gund. The senior Gund, a vegetable trader in APMC market, was alone at home when the incident took place as his wife was away at her home town. The son had told police he left home around 10.30 a.m that day in search of work. Around 12.30 p.m., when he reached home, he found his father murdered.

The victim was stabbed on the stomach and had injury marks on his head. Since there were no signs of forceful entry, police suspected that the accused was someone known to him. While cross-checking the claims made by the son, police found he was near the building when the murder took place.

“The father was the only earning member at home. His son, though a diploma holder, had no job. His father always scolded him for not earning a living. The son had got into bad company and was addicted to drugs. From his call records, we have learnt about the person he had assigned the murder to,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Chavan, Nerul police station. The second accused is also a drug addict and his friend who the police are looking for, said Mr. Chavan.

On Thursday, the son opened the door for the killer and left home while the second accused killed the father, said Mr. Chavan. “Once the second accused is arrested, we can confirm if this theory is right or if there is any other angle to it,” Mr. Chavan said.