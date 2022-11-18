Six-month-old baby dies of measles in Mumbai

November 18, 2022 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Mumbai

A six-month-old child, admitted to a civic hospital in Mumbai on November 13, died of measles on Thursday.

Sakina Usman Ansari from Thane’s Bhiwandi district was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital on November 13 and died on Thursday due to septic shoch with measles with bronchopneumonia, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities said that so far there were seven deaths due to measles since the outbreak of the virus in September. As per the authorities, the Kasturba Hospital has 83 beds, the highest in the city, in addition to five ventilators.

A press release by the civic body states, “The number of suspected measles cases in Mumbai rose to 1,263 after 184 new cases with symptoms of fever and rashes were reported. The cases included children from the age group of 1 to 4. The number of patients admitted to hospitals rose to 80 as 12 more were admitted because of measles on November 16.”

On November 14, a one-year-old boy in Mumbai died of measles after developing a severe lung infection and being on ventilator for two days. A doctor at the KEM Hospital in Mumbai said the boy was on ventilator for two days after he developed severe lung infection which caused breathing issues. He died on Monday due to septicaemia with acute renal failure, with measles bronchopneumonia.

Civic officials have been appealing to parents to get their children in the 9-16 age group vaccinated against measles. The symptoms are fever, cold, cough and red rashes on the body. However, complications from this virus can be serious in children who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.