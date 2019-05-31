Six from Maharashtra in Modi Cabinet

Six MPs from Maharashtra took oath of office and became part of the second innings of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on Thursday. The appointments have come with just four months to go for the Assembly polls.

Among those who secured a second term as Ministers were Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Ramdas Athawale. Mr. Gadkari was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nagpur, while Mr. Goyal and Mr. Athawale are members of the Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant, BJP State unit president Raosaheb Danve, and veteran BJP MP from Akola Sanjay Dhotre are the three new faces from the State in the Modi Cabinet. Mr. Sawant was sworn in as a Union Minister, while Mr. Danve and Mr. Dhotre took charge as Ministers of State.

Giant killer

A two-time MP from Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Sawant defeated Congress candidate Milind Deora by 10,00,67 votes despite Mukesh Ambani, the country’s richest man, appealing to people to cast their votes for Mr. Deora. This is the second consecutive time that Mr. Sawant has defeated Mr. Deora.

Mr. Sawant started his political career in 1968 as a grassroots worker of the Sena from south Mumbai’s Sewri area. During his tenure as an MLC in the State Council, his oratory skills received applause from Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. But for the Sena, Mr. Sawant’s importance was more as an union leader who handled the employees’ union of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited for over 30 years. In 2014, he emerged as a giant killer when he defeated Mr. Deora by over one lakh votes. Mr. Sawant has served as MLC in the State Council twice.

Maratha strongman

Mr. Danve is known for his rough style of speaking in public and landing in trouble for his comments on farmers’ issues. Mr. Danve comes from Marathwada’s Jalna constituency, which he won for the fifth consecutive time this year.

In the first Modi government, Mr. Danve was made MoS Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. However, he was asked to leave the post midway and sent to Maharashtra as the party’s State unit chief to fill in for Devendra Fadnavis, who took over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Raosaheb Danve | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

A Maratha strongman from Marathwada, Mr. Danve remained out of public sight for the most of his tenure as the BJP state chief. He chose to act discreetly, with Mr. Fadnavis being the face of the party.

Mr. Danve landed in controversy after he termed farmers ‘saalein’ and had to issue an apology. He embarrassed the BJP further when he said during an election campaign that ‘40 terrorists were killed in Pulwama attack’ instead of jawans.

Mr. Danve’s elevation to the Centre would mean the State unit will get a new chief. According to sources, the party is likely to appoint another Maratha leader.

Trusted aide

A ministerial berth has been long due for the BJP veteran who won the Akola seat for the fourth consecutive time by defeating Prakash Ambedkar. Mr. Dhotre was said to be facing anti-incumbency, but cruised to the victory by over 2.75 lakh votes against Mr. Ambedkar. A BJP loyalist who helped the party grow in east Vidarbha, Mr. Dhotre was sidelined in the party after the 2014 victory.

Sanjay Dhotre | Photo Credit: Twitter

As a result of the loss of two seats in Vidarbha out of 10 in the polls, the BJP seems to have entrusted two of the senior-most MPs from the region, Mr. Gadkari and Mr. Dhotre, with the ministerial responsibilities.