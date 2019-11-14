Short circuit fire injures 5 children

Five children were injured after a short circuit in a high-voltage cable of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Ghansoli on Tuesday evening.

The children were playing in a parking lot on the first floor of the 15-storey Mauli Towers in Sector 23, when a short circuit caused a fire in the area.

According to the police, the short circuit seemed to have been caused by two live wires coming into contact.

“The local residents had complained about the high-voltage wires near their society, but the electricity supply company had ignored their requests,” an officer from the Rabale police station said.

Two suffer serious burns

Of the five children, Shreya Singh (6) and Hemang G. (7) are said to have suffered serious injuries.

Shreya suffered 16% burns on her hands and was rushed to Modi hospital in Ghansoli, while Hemang had 10% burns on his face, neck and chest and was rushed to National Burns Centre in Airoli.

On Wednesday, the residents and local politicians staged a protest outside the MSEDCL office.

“We are investigating the matter and if necessary, will register an FIR,” senior inspector Dinkar Mohite, Rabale police station, said.

The Hindu was unable to get in touch with MSEDCL authorities despite several attempts.