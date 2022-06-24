Shiv Sena urges Maharashtra Deputy Speaker to disqualify Eknath Shinde, 11 other rebels
The Sena leadership believes the 12 MLAs will never return to the party fold.
Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader Ajay Chaudhari submitted petitions before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday evening to disqualify 12 MLAs from the rebel group.
Eknath Shinde, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar, Anil Babar, Bharat Gogawale, Prakash Surve, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Yamini Jadhav, Sandipan Bhumre, Sanjay Shirsat, Lata Sonawane are the 12 legislators.
Following Mr. Shinde’s rebellion, party chief Uddhav Thackeray removed him as Legislature Party Leader. The Sena leadership believes the 12 MLAs will never return to the party fold.
