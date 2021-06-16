Shiv Sena-BJP workers clash in Mumbai

The BJP had given a call for the protest march at Sena Bhavan on Wednesday afternoon as the Sena had called for an inquiry into the allegations of a scam in the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya

Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed on Wednesday after the BJP held a protest outside the former’s headquarters in Dadar to condemn the Sena’s statement on the allegations of a scam in the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP had given a call for the protest march at Sena Bhavan on Wednesday afternoon as the Sena had called for an inquiry into the allegations of a scam in the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to ensure that there was no “blot of scam” as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya “is a matter of national pride”. It has asked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Ram temple trust and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to clarify their position on the allegations.

The BJP, while announcing the protest march, termed the Sena’s position as “anti-Hindu”. Tejindersingh Tiwana, Mumbai president of BJP’s youth wing, claimed that the Sena had “disrespected the sentiments of Hindus” and “hatched a political conspiracy”.

Anticipating the BJP’s march, a large number of Sena workers had gathered around the party headquarters, leading to a large police force being deployed in the area. The scuffle broke out after the Sena alleged that BJP workers had arrived with stones and sticks. “The BJP had planned to attack Sena Bhavan. Let us be very clear. We will not keep quiet if someone is marching at Sena Bhavan with stones. Nobody should dare to even think of damaging our headquarters,” said local Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar.

Sena MP Rahul Shewale said that Union Home minister Amit Shah himself has sought a report on allegations of a scam in the Ram temple construction. “Temple is not an issue of BJP alone, but the entire nation’s emotions are attached to it. Moreover, if the BJP thinks that they can damage Sena Bhavan, then they will get an answer in a language they understand,” he said.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, who visited the Mahim Police Station where BJP workers were taken, said that the Sena would be “given an answer in a language it understands”. “We were attacked under the protection of police. A woman was attacked,” said Mr. Shelar.