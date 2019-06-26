Shiv Sainiks beat up BMC engineer at Bandra

Shiv Sainiks on Tuesday manhandled and abused a civic chief engineer, allegedly in the presence of Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar over waterlogging at a particular spot in Bandra (East). However, the Mayor has denied that such an incident took place in front of him or that he has any knowledge of it.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is augmenting a nullah that runs near ONGC building near Western Express Highway in Bandra (East). About half the work is complete while the rest is pending partially because of utilities at the spot. This was leading to waterlogging in areas nearby and on Monday, there was waterlogging once again due to rain. The nullah is very close to Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

It was rumoured that Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had personally instructed the Mayor to attend to the waterlogging, but this could not be confirmed. The Mayor had gone for a visit to the site on Tuesday at around 11 a.m. along with chief engineer of the storm water drains department Vidyadhar Khandkar; director (engineering services and projects) Vinod Chithore; other engineers, ward staff and his supporters.

At the site, there was allegedly an exchange of words between the Mayor and Mr. Khandkar over delayed work. This was followed by Shiv Sainiks manhandling Mr. Khandkar and abusing him. Following the incident, a large number of engineers came to the Municipal Commissioner’s office and informed him of the incident. The information was confirmed by a senior civic official. However, no enquiry has been initiated.

“If Mr. Khandkar had not engaged in the exchange of words, we might have taken a stand. But it was partially his fault. Besides, no official complaint has been submitted,” said a senior civic official.

When mediapersons asked the Mayor about this, he said, “I have no knowledge of any such thing. I did not even know such a thing happened. I had gone on a visit because I had received complaints about waterlogging.” Asked if Mr. Thackeray had complained to him about the waterlogging, he said he had received several complaints.