Sharp spike of over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Cases exceed recoveries for third consecutive day; active cases cross 35,000

Maharashtra saw a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, reporting 4,092 fresh cases against just 1,355 patients being discharged.

With the latest spike, cases have exceeded recoveries for the third consecutive day. While the State’s active case tally rose to 35,965, the total case tally now stands at 20,64,278. Forty fatalities saw the total death toll climb to 51,529. The tally of recoveries has risen to 19,75,603.

While the State’s recovery rate stands at 95.7%, the case fatality rate has dipped to 2.5%. “Of 1,53,21,608 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,64,278 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.47%) have returned positive, with over 49,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 600 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,94,663. As per State Health Department figures, two deaths were reported as the total death toll remained climbed to 8,012. The district’s active case tally stands at 4,564, with a recovery rate of 96.53%.

645 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 645 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,14,076, of which 4,193 are active. Four fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,419.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 500 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,40,317, of which 4,298 are currently active. Six deaths saw the district’s cumulative death toll surge to 3,428.

In western Maharashtra, Satara district reported three deaths, while 103 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 57,443 of which just 865 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,831. Neighbouring Sangli reported just 22 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 51,066, of which only 703 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,786.

Kolhapur district reported just four cases and no fatalities as its total case tally reached 49,353, of which just 169 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,674.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 200 cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 123,744, of which 1,379 are active. Its death toll stands at 2,020.

Jalgaon reported more than 100 new cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 58,070, of which only 571 are active, while its death toll climbed to 1,492.

A total of 1,74,243 people across the State are in home quarantine and 1,747 are in institutional quarantine.