Sharad Pawar undergoes medical procedure to remove mouth ulcer

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been doing the rounds of hospitals since the last month

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has undergone a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer at a hospital in Mumbai, party spokesperson and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

Also read: Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai

The 80-year-old Mr. Pawar was doing well and would resume his activities soon, said Mr. Malik. Earlier this month, Mr. Pawar had undergone a gall bladder surgery at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

A follow-up visit to the hospital revealed an ulcer in his mouth which was successfully removed.

“Post-gall bladder surgery, a follow up visit and check-up at hospital revealed an ulcer in Mr. Pawar’s mouth which has been removed. He is well and is taking rest at the hospital,” Mr. Malik said, adding that the NCP chief was closely monitoring the pandemic situation in Maharashtra and would soon resume his activities.

Mr. Pawar, whose NCP shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has been doing the rounds of hospitals since the last month.

Prior to his gall bladder procedure, the NCP chief had earlier undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30.