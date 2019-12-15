Shaan Singh first Indian DJ to sign with Casablanca Records

Mumbai-based DJ Shaan Singh signed up with American label Casablanca Records, owned by Universal Music Group and operated under Republic Records, making him the first Indian DJ to be represented by the label, which focuses on dance and electronic music.

The label backs international artistes such as Martin Solveig, Giorgio Moroder, and Tiësto.

Though he’s tight-lipped about the details of the deal signed earlier this week, Singh says it would be a pleasant surprise for music lovers. “It’s going to be about a lot of new music and a whole lot of exciting remixes as well,” he says.

Singh’s musical journey started randomly. “I was always inclined to do something out of the box, but I never knew it was music,” says the 24-year-old. “I would fiddle with the DJ console we had at home, which was the Denon 4500, if I’m correct, and I decided to rent a few CDJs (digital music players) and called my teacher DJ Hiren to teach me and it just clicked.”

He started his professional career at the age of 15 with his debut at Sunburn in 2009. “It was simply nerve-racking,” he recalls adding that his next big-ticket performance was at Tomorrowland in 2015 in Belgium. He was the first-ever Indian DJ to perform at the festival that primarily features electronic dance music.

“It was a very proud moment to represent the country on such a huge stage,” says Singh. “I loved seeing all those Indian flags and seeing so many foreigners at my stage, enjoying my music. I think that day was a huge step for dance music in India and from India.”

Singh grew up listening to Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Michael Jackson, and U2. “I always had an interest in music but my music taste as a kid was completely different from other children,” he recollects. “I think it was always there, but I never knew I would have something to do with it career-wise.” As for the future, he would love to collaborate with artistes like Tiësto, Hardwell and Armin Van Buuren. “They’re my gods in this world,” he says.