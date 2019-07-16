Several feared trapped after building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Around 40 to 50 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of a four storey building that collapsed in Dongri on Tuesday morning.

According to civic officials, the incident was reported to them at around 11.12 a.m. and by 12.30 p.m, the Mumbai Fire Brigade had escalated it to a Level III emergency.

Officials said that the Kesar Bhai building located near the Abdul Hamid Dargah on the Mohammed Ali Road, came crashing down suddenly.

“The entire structure has collapsed and we have sought hep from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), apart from other agencies like the BMC and the Mumbai Police,” a Fire Brigade officer said.

The Dongri police, meanwhile, have started laying a cordon around the area to help with the crowd control and facilitate better access for emergency vehicle to the spot. Additional reinforcements are also being rushed to the spot from the nearby J.J. Marg and MRA Marg police stations, officers said.

An NDRF officer confirmed that two teams had been despatched to the spot.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said though the building was 100-years old, it wasn't in the list of dangerous buildings. "It was to undergo redevelopment," he added.