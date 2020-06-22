Second-highest single-day jump takes State tally beyond 1.3 lakh

Maharashtra recorded its second-highest rise in COVID-19 cases in a single day on Sunday, with 3,870 new cases taking its tally to 1,32,075 — a fifth of the country’s total cases.

Another 170 deaths pushed the State’s total death toll to 6,170. Of these, 101 deaths occurred on Sunday, while 69 were from an earlier period, said State Health Department officials.

Of the total cases, 60,147 are active. As many as 1,591 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of discharged till date to 65,744.

With 1,159 new cases, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 66,488, of which 29,318 are active. As many as 41 of the new deaths reported on Sunday were from Mumbai, taking the city’s death toll to 3,671.

In Thane, 29 fatalities took the district’s death count to 294, while 14 deaths reported from Pune district took its toll to 601. Nashik district reported seven deaths to take its fatality count to 152.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate is 49.78%, less than the 50% recorded in the past week. The case fatality rate is 4.67%.

Thane district reported more than 370 new COVID-19 cases to take the district’s total tally to 10,061, while Navi Mumbai reported more than 170 new cases as its tally reached 5,786.

Pune district’s tally, as per State figures, has reached 15,881, with it reporting more than 500 new cases. Of these, 6,658 are active, while 8,622 people have been discharged thus far.

“A total of 103 laboratories — 60 government and 43 private — are currently functional for testing samples. Till date, of a total 7,73,865 laboratory samples, 1,32,075 (17.06%) have been tested positive with around 19,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said. He said 6,00,066 people across the State are in home quarantine and 26,287 in institutional quarantine.