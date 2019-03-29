Sanjiv Bajaj elected as chairman of CII, Western Region for 2019-20

Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director and chief executive officer, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., has been elected as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region for 2019-20 while Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and CEO, Siemens Ltd. has been elected as the deputy chairman.

Their names were announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Western Regional Council.

Building on the priorities of the earlier themes, CII Western Region, in 2019-20, will work on the theme of Competitiveness of India Inc./India@75: Forging Ahead, said a CII statement. The major focus areas would be skilling and employment, rural-urban connect, energy security, environmental sustainability and governance.

Mr. Bajaj is also the vice-chairman of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

He is also the managing director of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited and chairman, CII National Committee on Insurance and Pensions.

Mr. Mathur has been with Siemens for over 26 years, holding several senior management positions in Germany and the UK in the Energy and Industry Sectors.

He is chairman, CII Smart Manufacturing Council, for 2018-19 and held the same position in 2017-18 as well.