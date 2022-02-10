Sachin Vaze’s plea to retract his statement rejected by commission

He had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had asked him to collect money from bars

The judicial commission constituted to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday rejected dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze’s application to retract his statements.Mr. Vaze had filed an affidavit stating he wants to retract his statements during his deposition and said, “Not only Anil Deshmukh but also people associated with him asked me to collect money from bars or bar owners.”

Mr. Vaze currently lodged at the Taloja Central Jailreferred to his cross examination on December 14, 2021 when he was asked, “Was there any occasion for you where you had to make payment to the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh” He had said, “No.” However in the affidavit he mentions, “I retract the same today and the answer to the question is “Yes.”

He also wanted to change his reply in the second question asked to him on the same day, “Is it correct, none of the persons either as personal staff or associated with Mr. Anil Deshmukh ever demanded money from you?” He had said, “From me, personally “No”, however he wants to change his reply to, “Yes, people associated with Mr. Anil Deshmukh did demand money from me, which I was instructed to collect on behalf of Mr. Anil Deshmukh and/or his associates.”

The third question asked to him was, “Did anybody from the office of Mr. Anil Deshmukh or Mr. Anil Deshmukh ask you to collect money from bars or bar owners?” He had replied, “I do not remember.” He wants to change the reply to, “No only Mr Anil Deshmukh, but also people associated with him asked me to do so.”

The fourth question was, “Is it correct in the above situation, since you did not collect any money, there was no occasion for you to make payment/offer anything by cash to the staff of Mr. Anil Deshmukh or Mr. Anil Deshmukh himself?” He had said, “Yes, It is correct.” He wanted to retract his reply and said, “No, I did hand over the cash to people associated with Mr Anil Deshmukh, upon his instructions.”

His affidavit also alleges, “I have been always subjected to severe mental torture and harassment by the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and even after his resignation, it has been continued. So much so that, on his behalf, his representatives have also continued to do the same. I am typically a victim affected by Stockholm Syndrome at the hands of Mr. Anil Deshmukh who even today holds tremendous power and clout over me, my life, my future and circumstances surrounding me.”

The case dates back to March 20, 2021 whenMr.Singh wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Mr. Deshmukh had abused his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter alleged instances of Mr. Deshmukh directingMr.Vaze and others to collect ₹100 crores from bars and restaurants over a month.