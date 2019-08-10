Row after govt. sets two-day condition for flood aid

The Maharashtra government faced criticism on Friday over a government resolution (GR) which said only those flood-affected families whose homes had been submerged for at least two days would be eligible for government aid of rice and wheat.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, however, said the GR has been issued only for the ongoing crisis in western Maharashtra, and no affected person will go without aid.

The Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department issued the GR on Friday, which said, “The State government approves distribution of 10 kg of rice and 10 kg of wheat to every family whose house is submerged in the water for two days or more.”

Congress leader Vijay Vadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said the GR was a “cruel joke” at the expense of the flood-affected people. “At a time when the government has completely failed to provide basic assistance in the region, it is adding more senseless conditions,” he said.

Mr. Vadettiwar said not just households, but small traders, shops and businesses have also suffered huge losses in the floods and the GR makes no mention of aid to them.

State Congress committee campaign head and farmers’ leader Nana Patole questioned the rationale behind giving rice and wheat to those who have lost their homes. “What are they going to do with the wheat when the entire village is under water? Will there be any kitchen left in any house after the water recedes? How can the government even think of playing such a joke on people?” he asked.

Mr. Mehta, however, defended the GR, saying that it was meant only for the ongoing crisis.

“In the 2014 GR, the condition was for seven days. We have reduced it now. In case of the present floods, no house will be left without aid as it has already been more than two days since the floods. I assure everyone on behalf of the State government that no affected person will be left without help,” he said.