Resurgence of leprosy a worry: dermatologists

Marking World Leprosy Day on Thursday, the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) — the country’s premier body representing dermatologists — expressed concern about the resurgence of leprosy cases across the country despite official claims of the disease having been eliminated in 2005.

Doctors speaking on the opening day of the 48th edition of DERMACON 2020, the IADVL’s annual national conference, in Pune said it was a cause for worry that 66% of leprosy cases reported across the globe were from India.

“It is time we face the harsh reality that leprosy is coming back and is not a disease of the past. In order to make India truly leprosy-free, we need to have a correct understanding of the disease and tackle cases with great sensitivity. It is only then that leprosy patients will seek treatment and be able to live with respect in society without any stigma,” said Dr. P. Narasimha Rao, president, IADVL, speaking during the inauguration of DERMACON 2020.

Dr. Vivek Pai, director, Bombay Leprosy Project, said that in Maharashtra alone, 16,000 new cases of leprosy were reported every year, of which 4,500 cases were from Nagpur.

“Along with the Vidarbha division, leprosy is especially widespread in the tribal clusters of Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. Though leprosy was claimed to have been eliminated in 2005, the continued occurrence of new cases for the last fifteen years is a matter of great concern. There is a need for strengthening referral systems, identifying the magnitude of clinical problems like reactions, nerve damage and deformity and their early management. Evaluation of chemoprophylaxis (use of drugs to prevent disease) as a strategy is vital and so is its monitoring at the national level,” Dr. Pai said.

Dr. Kiran Godse, president elect, IADVL, said while leprosy was a curable disease if detected early, afflicted persons hesitated to go to clinics because of the stigma associated with the disease.

“This attitude is one of the biggest obstacles to early diagnosis and treatment thereafter. The people who are afflicted by the disease continue to face discrimination to the extent that they are separated from their families. Even after their recovery, they are still termed as ‘ex-leprosy patients’ and discriminated against,” said Dr. Anil Patki, a city-based leprosy specialist.

The four-day conference, which will conclude on February 2, will also address the lack of awareness and abuse of steroid-based ointments and medicines being purchased over-the-counter from medical or general stores.