Respond to plea on number of ambulances, HC to BMC and State

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file affidavits in response to a petition by former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya on shortage of ambulances in Mumbai.

As per the petition, the city had 3,000 ambulances, including private ones, until March 20, which reduced to 100 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The plea said the number of COVID-19 cases in the city was steadily increasing, and during the lockdown, when there was restricted movement of public transport vehicles and private cars, there was a dearth of ambulances for needy persons.

“The government runs ‘108’ ambulance service which has 93 ambulances in Mumbai. There are approximately 3,000 ambulances run by private operators. It is shocking to note there has been a significant decrease in the number of private ambulances rendering their services during the pandemic,” the petition said.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K.K. Tated posted the matter for further hearing on June 2.