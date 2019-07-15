Relatives attack doctors after patient dies at Nair Hospital

Three resident doctors from the civic-run Nair Hospital were allegedly assaulted by relatives of a patient who died on Sunday evening.

According to the Agripada police, the 50-year-old patient was suffering from pneumonia and also had HIV and tuberculosis. He was in critical condition and was intubated by the doctors for ventilation. He died around 6.30 p.m.

After the three resident doctors — Dr. Dipali Patil, Dr. Gaurav Gunjan, and Dr. Moiz Vora — informed his relatives of the death, a mob of around half a dozen people allegedly barged into the ward and verbally abused the doctors and manhandled them. “The mob also attacked the security guards and damaged hospital property,” a statement from the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said.

The police said the relatives had found that the tube inserted in the patient’s trachea was removed and they had questioned the doctors about who removed it. This led to an argument. MARD’s statement, however, said the patient had self-extubated.

While an FIR was lodged with the Agripada police, MARD blamed the government’s apathy for the attack. “We urge the deaf government to hear our plea and make a strict Central Protection Act for Doctors. At the college administration level, security audits, pass system and emergency alarm systems should be effective in all colleges,” it said.