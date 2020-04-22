Mumbai

Red tape ties up Thane housing society in knots during lockdown

Pinching pockets: Residents have to pay for electricity, water and hygiene themselves.

Election of secretary stalled, banks refuse to release money

A housing society in Thane is having to fight not just the novel coronavirus, but also red tape during the time of the lockdown.

Committee-related tussles and non-cooperation from banks, has landed the Anunagar Cooperative Housing Society in Waghbil, Thane (West), in trouble.

The society houses over 69 families, including 80 senior citizens, who are unable to pay for electricity, water and hygiene using the society’s bank account and are therefore paying from their pocket.

Trouble began in January, when the society’s former secretary, against whom the managing committee had called a no-confidence motion, resigned. Prior to that, the society’s bank accounts were frozen for 23 months due to problems within the committee.

In an attempt to allow the banks to release maintenance charges, the society sought help from Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Vishal Jadhavar, who allowed the election of a secretary on March 18.

However, due to the stay on elections following the outbreak, it was never held. Taking a cue from this, banks refused to release money to the society.

“According to the society by-laws, payment above ₹1,800 has to be given in the form of cheques. We can’t do that, as we don’t have a secretary,” said R.N. Killedar, the treasurer. “Our only request is that Mr. Jadhavar sends an election officer to conduct a managing committee meeting on the new secretary’s election, and issues a certificate in this regard, which banks want for their records,” he said.

Mr. Jadhavar said his decision to dissolve the committee was based on the “lack of coordination” amongst the committee members. “However, it was overturned by the judge at the Thane Cooperative Court.” The society management, he said, has also “erred in opening accounts in banks other than the Thane District Central Cooperative Bank where all registered societies have their accounts.”

Though he is eager to help the society to find a new secretary, he is restricted by the stay on elections, Mr. Jadhavar said.

