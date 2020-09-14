Red sandalwood worth ₹1.87 crore seized

Raigad police arrest three accused

The Raigad Local Crime Branch (LCB) has seized red sandalwood worth ₹1.87 crore from a farm at Neral in Karjat. Acting on a tip-off received by senior police inspector Jamil Shaikh, an LCB team raided the farm at Naaralwadi on Saturday along with forest officials. The team found 3,750 kg of red sandalwood worth ₹1.87 crore buried in the ground.

The police said the sandalwood was stored in a pit which was 22 metres long, two metres wide and 1.5 metres deep. The pit was sealed with cement and tiles were placed over it. Grass was then grown on the tiles to conceal the pit.

Mr. Shaikh said, “We seized an electric woodcutter and equipment used to pack sandalwood from a two-storeyed house at the farm. The sandalwood was smuggled here, processed, packed and sent elsewhere. We are investigating from where they received the sandalwood and to where it was being transported.”

The LCB team has arrested Akbar Hussain alias Raju Batla, a resident of Trombay who owned the farm, and two of his accomplices.

Mr. Batla has 23 cases registered against him across the country. He has contested Assembly elections in the State on Samajwadi Party and Peasants and Workers Party tickets. His wife is a former corporator from Trombay. The accused have been remanded in police custody till September 23.