Mumbai

Real estate body looks to fill void created by migrant exodus

Leaving for home: Migrants from West Bengal wait for a Shramik Special train at Pune station.

Leaving for home: Migrants from West Bengal wait for a Shramik Special train at Pune station.   | Photo Credit: Jignesh Mistry

CREDAI Pune to train and employ 50,000 local youth

The Pune chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has announced a drive to train and hire youth across the State in Pune’s real estate and construction sector, in an attempt to fill the vacuum caused by the return of migrant labourers to their hometowns.

The initiative from CREDAI-Pune Metro, called ‘Kushalta’, aims to train around 50,000 youth across villages and towns to transform them into a skilled workforce for the State, as well as Pune district’s burgeoning real estate sector. The pilot project will involve training around 1,000 youngsters.

Suhas Merchant, President, CREDAI-Pune Metro, said at least 200 big projects have been held back owing to the exodus.

“We estimate that around 70% of the migrant labour population in the State has gone back to their hometowns during the COVID-19-induced lockdown,” said Mr Merchant.

“There is a massive labour shortage plaguing the construction sector in the district and the State, and there is tremendous uncertainty on when these migrant labourers will return.”

‘Kushalta’, which is to be implemented through the ‘Kushal CREDAI’ wing of the confederation, will also provide local youth an employment opportunity, said Mr. Merchant.

“We plan to train 50,000 youth from the State’s rural hinterland and towns and transform them into a skilled and semi-skilled workforce in the construction segment,” he said. The confederation will soon issue advertisements in this regard, besides working closely with the local administration across the State to source the youth.

Realtor J.P. Shroff, who heads the Kushal CREDAI wing said their past experience of training over 35,000 construction workers in making them more efficient and productive, would be the key driver of this initiative.

Separate training modules would be developed to help trainees adapt to the work climate in the construction sector, he said. The free training programmes and workshops will be conducted in Pune once the lockdown is lifted. The contractors will provide for their food and lodging.

Aditya Javdekar, Secretary, CREDAI Pune Metro, said CREDAI will act as a facilitator in the process of training and placement. “The relevant details for the enrolment to these programmes will be announced soon,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 12:45:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/real-estate-body-looks-to-fill-void-created-by-migrant-exodus/article31718474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY