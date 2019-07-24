Rash driving: Kamothe man arrested

The 75-year-old man, who drove his Skoda car into a busy market in Kamothe killing two and injuring five on Sunday, was arrested on Tuesday evening. Harvindersingh Harbhajansingh Mataru, a resident of Juhi residency in Kamothe, had admitted himself to Life Line Hospital in Panvel claiming head injury on Monday.

After CT scan reports came normal, Mr. Mataru was discharged on Tuesday, following which he was arrested. He will be produced before the Panvel court on Wednesday. Mr. Mataru was arrested under Sections 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC.

“He says he doesn’t remember what had happened. He says he probably had fainted, lost control, and accelerated the vehicle even more. He has damaged liver, hypertension and diabates,” police inspector Madhukar Bhatte, Kamothe police station, said.

The police said he has a valid driving licence and has been driving for years.