Rana Kapoor files for bail citing COVID-19

Yes Bank CEO and managing director Rana Kapoor facing allegations of money laundering moved for bail on Thursday citing health grounds.

Mr. Kapoor through his lawyer pleaded that he has been suffering from various ailments, including recurring lung, sinus and skin infection, and severe hypertension, anxiety and depression, since the last 18 months and was being treated in the presence of his family.

Mr. Kapoor cited the spread of COVID-19 and said since the pandemic directly affects the lungs, it can cause his death considering his age, low immunity and long-standing respiratory problem. Mr. Kapoor also said his health needed to be monitored and home-cooked food had to be served to him.

The court after hearing the plea asked jail authorities to reply detailing Mr. Kapoor’s health and stay in the jail. It has kept the matter for further hearing on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Mr. Kapoor earlier this month and said the banker had granted loans worth ₹30,000 crore out of which ₹20,000 crore had turned into non-performing assets.