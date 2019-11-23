Ram Nath Kovind revokes President’s Rule in Maharashtra; notification signed at 5.47 a.m.

President Ram Nath Kovind has revoked the proclamation imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra.

In a notification issued early on Saturday signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Central rule was revoked.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 12th day of November, 2019, in relation to the State of Maharashtra with effect from the 23rd day of November, 2019,” the notification said.

The notification was digitally signed by the official at 5.47 a.m. on Saturday before being uploaded on the official gazette portal egazette.nic.in.

An official said that a notification can only be digitally signed once the physical copy has been signed by the President.

Screenshot of the time of approval of gazette notification regarding the decision to revoke President's rule in Maharashtra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The timeline suggests that the Union Home Ministry worked overnight to prepare the notification and the President signed it before 5.47 a.m. on Saturday.

Last time, when the proclamation imposing Central rule was issued, Home Ministry officials waited for Mr. Kovind to return from Punjab. After he signed the proclamation, Central rule was formally imposed around 5.30 p.m. on November 12 even though the Governor sent a report around 12 noon the same day recommending Central rule.