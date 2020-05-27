Mumbai

‘Rahul’s remarks show Congress pushing blame on Sena’

Fadnavis alleges discord within MVA; Rahul’s comments not wrong, says NCP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the party is not running the Maharashtra government and cannot take crucial decisions here.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, in a digital press conference, said Mr. Gandhi’s remarks are an attempt to distance his party from the failures of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes at a time when he and his party realise the coronavirus crisis is getting out of hand. Now the Congress and its leaders want to blame everything on the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

He said the Gandhis and the Congress cannot distance themselves from the government’s performance. “Rahul Gandhi’s statement shows that at a time when the government is failing, its allies too are slamming it. Here we have a government where all parties are blaming each other,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi, in a digital press conference in Delhi earlier in the day, had said Maharashtra is an asset of the country. “It is the centre of business. It needs full support from the Government of India as it is fighting a very difficult battle. We are supporting Maharashtra government, but we are not a key decision-maker here. There is a difference between running a government and supporting a government,” the former Congress chief said.

Referring to reports of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempting to invoke President’s Rule in the State, Mr. Gandhi said he understands the BJP has a duty as an Opposition to register protest or ask constructive questions of the government. “But uprooting the democratic structure for no reason and invoking President’s Rule is not a constructive Opposition’s work,” he said.

Congress allies like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), meanwhile, said there was nothing wrong in Mr. Gandhi’s statement.

“He is right when he said Maharashtra does not have a Congress government. He said so because Maharashtra has a Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Those trying to distort the statement must stop. The three parties are happy together and serving the people of Maharashtra,” said NCP chief spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 12:41:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/rahuls-remarks-show-congress-pushing-blame-on-sena/article31682504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY