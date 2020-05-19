Mumbai

Pune district reports more than 150 new cases; death toll exceeds 200

Aurangabad district breaches 1,000-case mark with 59 fresh cases

Pune districted reported 159 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours with the cumulative tally (including deaths and recoveries) climbing to 4,177 cases. Five deaths were reported on Monday taking the fatalities to 211 so far, according to authorities.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the total case tally in Pune division (which also includes Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts) had risen to 4,798 while the death toll, including Pune’s fatalities, climbed to 241.

“Twenty-six deaths have been reported from Solapur, two from Satara, and one each from Kolhapur and Sangli. A total 2,275 people have been discharged so far,” he said.

Pune had recorded consecutive single-day high spikes on Saturday and Sunday, reporting nearly 450 cases (220 cases each on both days) over a 48-hour span and more than 20 deaths in this period.

Of the 4,177 cases in Pune district, 1,957 are active while 2,014 people have been discharged, Dr. Mhaisekar said. As many as 166 are critical, he said.

Coronavirus
Printable version | May 19, 2020 1:01:13 AM

