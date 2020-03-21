Project Mumbai to deliver essential supplies to the home quarantined

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the State, Project Mumbai, a non-profit organisation, has stepped in to address the healthcare and grocery needs of the home quarantined by delivering medical supplies and groceries through a doorstep service.

The project will engage volunteer groups across the city to deliver prescribed medicines and grocery supplies. The initiative aims to reinforce social solidarity at a time of crisis, while also encouraging physical distancing and staying indoors for health reasons, said Shishir Joshi, CEO and founder, Project Mumbai.

“The city is in need of help. The discomfort will gradually increase for those at home,” he said. “It is an important time to pitch in and offer this kind of help, so that conditions are not made worse for people who are confined in their homes. It ensures that those under quarantine do not feel compelled to venture out to obtain essential supplies, thereby increasing the risk of infection to the public.”

The service will be available to foreigners who have been marked for quarantine at the airport as well as local people who have received a quarantine letter from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after due assessment in localities.

For easier accessibility and wider outreach, the organisation is exploring possibilities of tie-ups with e-retailers for grocery supplies, and is finalising a tie-up with an e-pharma platform for medicines. The service is available primarily for the elderly and also those who have more serious concerns during their home-quarantining, which will be assessed on the go.

‘Need proof’

Mr. Joshi said, “We will need proof or reasons behind being quarantined; there has to be a logical justification. It can be a case of being tested positive, or if due to a case in a society, other residents are at high risk and have therefore been home-quarantined. So we will need to know the reasons behind it and crosscheck with the BMC, before we go ahead. It is also for elderly citizens, who are more vulnerable right now and are advised to not step out as a safety precaution.”

The project also makes it mandatory for volunteers to follow a medical protocol at work, with guidelines to wear masks and gloves, avoid physical contact or transactions and get an authentication of being home quarantined.

“It is more of a health concern and shouldn’t be made a social issue,” Mr. Joshi said, pointing out that since the outbreak, certain sections, such as people from the northeast have reported feeling ostracised by people from other communities. Ederly citizens, who are shown to be more prone to the virus, also claim to be feeling more vulnerable.

Project Mumbai is looking for volunteers to assist in the initiative. Those interested can contact +91 9653330712 or write to volunteer@projectmumbai.org