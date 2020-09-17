Prohibitory orders in city extended till September 30

The Mumbai Police have extended prohibitory orders restricting movement of people in the city from Thursday midnight till September 30 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. There are 3,01,752 active cases in Maharashtra.
The restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed on Wednesday as per the Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again guidelines issued on August 31. The Mumbai Police have not imposed any new restrictions.
In a note, Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), said with the threat posed by COVID-19 persisting in the city, “it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory orders for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places, to prevent spread of the virus.”
The police said the movement of one or more persons in ‘containment zone’ is prohibited except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies. Any person contravening the order will be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.
Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Ambika, PRO, Mumbai Police, told The Hindu, “This is a routine order as per the regular guidelines of the State.”
