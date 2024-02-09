February 09, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot thrice on February 8 when he was speaking live on Facebook about his political work.

The investigation has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said. The incident took place at IC Colony, Borivali, in the suburbs of Mumbai, said the police.

Son of former Uddhav Sena MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, Abhishek is a former corporator whereas his father, Vinod was an MLA (2009-2014) from Dahisar region.

The person who shot at Abhishek is identified as Morris Noronho; who was also seen in the Facebook live video, asking Abhishek to speak to the online audience in the live feed. Noronho has past criminal records, said the police.

As soon as the session was over and Abhishek got up to step outside the room, Noronho opened fire at him.

Noronho hired a private bodyguard for himself. Noronho’s bodyguard Mishra had a licensed pistol. The pistol was kept in Noronho’s office.

Initially 5 rounds were fired from the 15-cartridge capacity pistol out of which 4 bullets hit Ghosalkar. Post shooting Noronho went on the rooftop of the office, loaded the pistol with bullets and shot himself in the head, informed the police present at the crime site.

Speaking to press, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “There is a government of goons in the state. There is no law and order in the state. First the firing took place in Kalyan and now it is taking place in Mumbai.”

The Crime Branch probe will focus on several aspects, including how Noronha got the weapon and who provided it to him, if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time and the questioning of people who were present at the spot when Ghosalkar was fired upon, he said.

Ghosalkar and Noronha had “personal enmity” but the Facebook live was arranged to clarify that they had come together, ending their bitterness for the betterment of the IC Colony area, another police official said.

A team from the Crime Branch also visited the crime scene along with the local police, the official said. Later, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam and DCP (Crime) Raj Tilak Roshan also reached the spot in connection with the investigation.

Hundreds of Sena (UBT) supporters gathered outside Karuna Hospital in north Mumbai, where Abhishek Ghosalkar was rushed to after he was fired upon, and its vicinity. Accordingly, heavy police deployment has been kept in the area to avoid any untoward incident, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)